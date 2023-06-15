Guy who quit his high-paying job to be with his girlfriend gets dumped afterwards

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Love is blind and wicked at the same time reason it makes some people do crazy things, sometimes even irrational ones.



A young Nigerian guy who his job in an oil company in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, just to be with his girlfriend in Ibadan has been served a ‘hot breakfast’

According to the guy, he had no new job lined up, and he didn’t know their relationship was about to end.

READ ALSO: Lady who assisted her boyfriend with Ghc 5000 to go for sika duro demands a refund after he got scammed



The man, who goes by the username @Phoenix23 on Twitter, shared his story on the microblogging blogging platform using the hashtag #LoveMadeMeDolt.



As revealed by him, he resigned from his lucrative position in the oil firm because he wanted to be closer to his partner, who lived in another city.



He hoped that by moving to Ibadan, they would have a better chance of making their relationship work.



Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned. He said they broke up about a week or two after he arrived in Ibadan.

However, he didn’t explain why they split up but admitted that he regretted his decision.

READ ALSO: Lady threatens ‘duabo’ after DNA test revealed her boyfriend isn’t the biological father of ‘their’ child