An apprentice has been caught on video weeping furiously inside a betting shop after allegedly losing his employer’s money to sports betting.

He claims to have ‘accidentally’ used his boss’ N130,000 which is equivalent to Ghc 3,495 to stake a bet inside one of the premises of Bet9ja but unfortunately for him, he lost it all.

When he realized how serious of a mistake he had made, the young man immediately sat down on one of the benches inside the betting shop to cry.

Because he won’t be able to return to work and even if he does, he wouldn’t know how to explain to his hoss how he used the N130 he gave him to buy some items for work.

Watch the video below to know more…

