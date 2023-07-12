type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleGuy stabs his girlfriend death after catching her in bed with another...
Lifestyle

Guy stabs his girlfriend death after catching her in bed with another man

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Guy stabs his girlfriend death after catching her in bed with another man
- Advertisement -

A male Kenyan university student has reportedly stabbed his girlfriend to death after catching her in bed with another man.

According to sources, the male student travelled all the way from Juja to Meru late Monday night with the intention of surprising his girlfriend who’s also a university student on her birthday.

He arrived in Meru early Tuesday morning to shower his girlfriend with money and gifts but however, he carried a knife in his innerwear.

READ ALSO: Drama as boyfriend disrupts the wedding of his girlfriend to another man

Guy stabs his girlfriend death after catching her in bed with another man

Unfortunately, he found the girlfriend in her hostel having fun with another man after a night of partying to celebrate her birthday.

This consequently led to a hot argument that forced him to retrieve his knife from his boxer to stab his girlfriend in the neck, chest and stomach, killing her instantly.

Check out some of the comments gathered under the sad story…

READ ALSO: Ghanaians troll popular businesswoman for marrying a man fit enough to be her grandfather

@LoveLadyBird_ This lady is likely that she had ghosted his boyfriend from Jkuat during the partying. Then in the morning, she would text him “beb I slept early” Long distance relationships works so long as the 4 of you are happy

@Goddie_Ke – Long distance campus relationships hukua kuvumiliana. The jkuat comrade showing up to surprise got surprised. Kutembelea your partner without prior informing them expect anything

@AllanObare4 – Long distance relationship is not for the faint hearted

@GlazzersOUTHow do comrades sustain this mapenzi thing on such a tight HELB budget? Comrades should only engage in tabia mbaya and desist from this nonsense of love and instead focus purely on studies.

READ ALSO: Popular TikToker jailed for 15 years for selling ‘koti denden aduro’

    Source:GHpage

    TODAY

    Wednesday, July 12, 2023
    Accra
    light rain
    79.2 ° F
    79.2 °
    79.2 °
    89 %
    0.3mph
    100 %
    Wed
    80 °
    Thu
    80 °
    Fri
    81 °
    Sat
    81 °
    Sun
    81 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways