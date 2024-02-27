type here...
News
News

“S3 Gyimifuo ka…” – Moment Diana Asamoah and Edward Akwasi Boateng subtly insult themselves on live radio (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
"S3 Gyimifuo ka…" – Moment Diana Asamoah and Edward Akwasi Boateng subtly insult themselves on live radio (Video)
Earlier yesterday, gospel singer Diana Asamoah and Edward Akwasi Boateng clashed on OKAY FM.

The clash between the two gospel stars centred on Diana Asamoah’s advice to Edward Akwasi Boateng regarding the gift car from Prophet Bernard EL Bernard.

As advised by Diana Asamoah, Edward Akwasi Boateng should use the Toyota saloon car gift from Prophet Bernard EL Bernard for Uber service.

READ ALSO: Use the car for Uber so that you won’t beg again because the begging is too much – Diana Asamoah tells Edward Akwasi Nyarko

Use the car for Uber so that you won't beg again because the begging is too much - Diana Asamoah advises Edward Akwasi Nyarko

Diana Asamoah lamented over the fact that this is the second time Edward Akwasi Boateng has publicly come to beg hence he should make better use of the recent expensive gifts he has acquired.

While still inside the studio of OKAY FM, Abeiku Santana called Edward Akwasi Boateng for his view on Diana Asamoah’s advice.

Being polite, Edward Akwasi Boateng referenced a Bible verse that says “It’s better to keep quite and hide one’s foolishness than to speak nonsense”.

The two gospel stars traded light insults before Edward Akwasi Boateng hung up.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Edward Akwasi Boateng receives a new car, scholarships for his kids, and financial aid

Source:GHpage

