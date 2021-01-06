type here...
GhPage Entertainment Hajia Bintu hits out at people who think she sleeps around for...
Entertainment

Hajia Bintu hits out at people who think she sleeps around for money in new video

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Hajia Bintu sleeps around
Hajia Bintu sleeps around
- Advertisement -

Social media influencer Hajia Bintu has hit right back at critics who have labeled her a ”typical” slay queen who sleeps her way to the cash.

In her latest TikTok video, Hajia Bintu addressed stereotyping of females in the country and how every successful woman is considered a gold digger.

In her opinion, people who think every beautiful woman sells her body for money will never get rich themselves because of their weak mindset.

Hajia Bintu, since her rise to social media stardom, has been tagged as a professional streetwalker along with the likes of Moesha, Hajia4Real, and a host of others.

The term ”slay queen” has been associated with these women because they are believed to be in the business of getting what they want with what they have.

Hajia Bintu has been put in that category by some and she has finally given her thoughts on the matter.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Meanwhile, Hajia Bintu took her fame to another level as she featured in Shatta Wale’s music video for a song with a theme inspired by herself.

The song titled Hajia Bintu has been making waves since its release. The video for the song which features Hajia Bintu and her ”curves” currently has over 1.3 million views on YouTube in one week.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
78.8 ° F
78.8 °
78.8 °
94 %
2.9mph
40 %
Wed
85 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News