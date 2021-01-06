Hajia Bintu hits out at people who think she sleeps around for money in new video

- Advertisement -

Social media influencer Hajia Bintu has hit right back at critics who have labeled her a ”typical” slay queen who sleeps her way to the cash.

In her latest TikTok video, Hajia Bintu addressed stereotyping of females in the country and how every successful woman is considered a gold digger.

In her opinion, people who think every beautiful woman sells her body for money will never get rich themselves because of their weak mindset.

Hajia Bintu, since her rise to social media stardom, has been tagged as a professional streetwalker along with the likes of Moesha, Hajia4Real, and a host of others.

The term ”slay queen” has been associated with these women because they are believed to be in the business of getting what they want with what they have.

Hajia Bintu has been put in that category by some and she has finally given her thoughts on the matter.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Hajia Bintu fires back at people who claim she sleeps around for money pic.twitter.com/Ci8EtRQdux — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) January 6, 2021

Meanwhile, Hajia Bintu took her fame to another level as she featured in Shatta Wale’s music video for a song with a theme inspired by herself.

The song titled Hajia Bintu has been making waves since its release. The video for the song which features Hajia Bintu and her ”curves” currently has over 1.3 million views on YouTube in one week.