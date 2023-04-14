Ghanaian gospel singer Cwesi Oteng has joined the ongoing conversation on the internet about Hajia Bintu’s advertisement of love charms.

Just about two days ago, the TikToker took over social media trends with a now-deleted video that received mixed reactions from netizens who expressed their utter disappointment in the socialite.

In the video, Hajia Bintu revealed that there are several medicines that ladies could use to tie men down by tightening up their private parts.

She added that the medicines do have the efficacy to attract and maintain men. Hajia Bintu advised that ladies use it properly in order to snatch and make the husbands and boyfriends of others theirs.

She described one of the medicines as “fuck and stay,” which must be applied around the abdomen. She added that whenever a man has a sexual encounter with any woman who uses it, he will stay.

Another medicine she introduced was “Attraction to Men”. According to her, when it is applied to the forehead, every lady will become irresistible to all the big men and will get whatever she asks for.

Hajia Bintu also introduced “Love and Stay” and “Do As I Say,” which are all products ladies can use to manipulate men and get whatever they need from them.

Reacting to this, Cwesi Oteng has described Hajia Bintu as a witch with the argument that anyone who sells and promotes the use of magic is evil.

According to him, witchcraft isn’t about flying in the night only, but the use of spells to manipulate people is also witchcraft.

Cwesi Oteng wrote; What is witchcraft? Witchcraft is the practise of magic especially for the use of evil (Manipulative) purposes; The use of spells. Bewitching or fascinating ‘Attraction” with charms.

Below are how some Ghanaians have reacted to Cwesi Oteng’s attack on Hajia Bintu…

@Pretty Blondie – Sending light to you hajia.. 4real this is too much..attacking someone for doing her job wow

noisylvia – From politics to detecting witches, where has he been when celebrities and bloggers were advertising it, they just like to pick on the soft ones. Everyone should be held responsible the fact that some are aggressive and shout doesn’t mean they can’t call them out

Lala Mandie – These men won’t let us have peace over this oo ??? it has pained them ruff

Lovelycneland – I don’t know y people are complaining about this. Some men also do some to get favour, attraction and all from women. This thing is not something new. It has been there since. Now herbalist and some pastors sell them and people buy it. If u have problem with what she advertising then u people should also arrest people who sell these kind of things here

