Top NDC Executive involved in a sex scandal in Dubai with a fetish priest

By Lilith
Hajia Shamima, NDC Treasurer and fetish priest, Naa Tia
Indecent photos and videos of high ranking National Democratic Congress (NDC) executive, Hajia Shamima who is the Regional Treasurer of the party and popular Facebook Mallam Naa Tia has leaked online.

In the videos, Hajia Shamima and Naa Tia were chilling and making love in Dubai with no regard for the opinions of others.

Other photos have Hajia Shamima half-naked in lingerie posing for the cameras. Other photos have her relying comfortably on the arms of Naa Tia who is the head of Kejebi Shrine.

Hajia Shamima, NDC Treasurer and fetish priest, Naa Tia

Other videos have Shamima and Naa Tia chilling of in Dubai Desert whiles throwing subtle jabs at haters. They occasionally kissed to show their love for each other.

What has caused people to worry about this love birds is the fact that Hajia Shamima is a lawfully wedded wife; she is married!

According to reports by MyNewsGh, the photos and videos were leaked by a friend of the lady who got hold of the leaked items.

watch the video of the love birds chilling in Dubai below

Naa Tia is one of the most renowned fetish priests in Ghana. His image is used by most fetish priests and fraudsters online.

But he has always come out to deny being the person behind the numerous fake accounts. He is the Leader of the Kejebi Shrine.

Source:GHPAGE

