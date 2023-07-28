- Advertisement -

Hajia4Reall may be facing charges in the United States but she’s not allowing her legal troubles to deter her from living her best life.

The 31-year-old Ghanaian socialite is facing justice for allegedly swindling over $2 million from older American men and women, many people have had second thoughts about the true source of wealth some celebrities parade on social media.

She is charged with wire fraud, money laundering, receipt of stolen money, and conspiracy and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted on the top charge.

She risks spending over 50 years in prison if found guilty. But that’s not enough reason for her not to enjoy her last few moments whiles it lasts.

In a new selfie she posted on Snapchat, Hajia4Reall is spotted out in town looking glammed up.

She captioned the snap simply writing: “Skin is glowing”

The post drew stunned reactions from social media users over Hajia’s continued attempt to prove she’s enjoying life despite having a jail sentence hanging over her head.

Ghanaian socialite Hajia4Reall has reportedly been denied bail after petitioning to have some freedom amid house arrest.

Hajia4REal has suffered six charges, with the US court stating that she does not meet the requirements for her bail requests.

According to the US Department of Justice, Hajia4Reall must have a job and valid documents linking her to the Us to be given bail.

Furthermore, the court emphasized the weight of evidence against Hajia 4Reall and expressed concerns that granting her bail would pose a flight risk under section 3142-G of the US Justice system.

The attorney, Damian Williams, highlighted that the evidence gathered, particularly regarding her alleged involvement in a $2 million romance scam, could result in a prison sentence of four to seven years.

These recent developments introduce further uncertainty to Hajia 4Reall’s situation as she continues to face legal challenges in the United States.

According to media journalist Kofi Adoma, court documents that have been presented by the United States Attorney, Damian Williams of the Southern District Of New York, state that the socialite did not meet the US standards for a bail request.

A few days after Hajia4Reall went on Instagram live to update her fans and followers about her condition, promising to join them in Ghana soon, well it seems that dream is not to come to reality anytime soon.