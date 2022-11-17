Hajia4Real’s personal blogger has hinted that the socialite has finally been freed after spending about a week in the grips of the UK police.

Just a few days ago, the official blogger of the singer claimed that a scammer used Hajia4Real’s photos on the internet to scam a victim.

He urged Ghanaians to keep praying for the mother of one because her lawyers are tirelessly working to get her freed.

A new update from GH Hyper’s camp suggests that the ‘Fine Girl’ hitmaker has been freed.

In a post shared on his IG page, he shared laughing emojis alongside that of an aeroplane with the caption ‘Atanfo nye Nyame’

Hajia4Reall Reportedly Arrested In UK Over Alleged $8M Fraud

Ghanaian socialite Hajia4Real has been reportedly arrested by the UK police over her alleged involvement in an $8 million fraud.

According to the report, she was arrested on Friday, November 11, 2022, over the shady deal during her recent stay in the United States.

Hajia4Real has already been banned from the United States, and her Instagram activities in recent days show that she might be under scrutiny, especially when she has eventually deleted some posts.