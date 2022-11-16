Hajia4Real could spend 17 years in prison if found guilty

The reported arrest of Hajia4Real has in the last few weeks been the talk of the town. She was arrested over fraud in the United States of America.

As it stands now, details of her arrest and the charges against her are yet to be officially communicated.

However, from intel and info, chances are higher that Hajia4Real might have involved herself in money laundering and could spend 17 years in prison if found guilty.

The crime is one of the high-placed crimes on the Interpool list and if Hajia4Real is not lucky and the case goes against her, there are severe consequences she may face.

