It has been revealed that popular Ghanaian socialite cum musician, Hajia4Reall has allegedly spat out the names of her co-conspirators in a plea deal following her arrest in a two million dollar ($2m) romance scam.

According to controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, Hajia4Reall, real Mona Faiz Montrage, implicated her partners to reduce her sentence after pleading guilty to money laundering as reported by ghpage.com.

The beautiful influencer has been facing prosecution in the US since May 2023 after attending an award show in the UK which she was slated to perform at.

Accused of scamming victims to the tune of more than $2 million in romance scams, she was charged with six offences with a possible 20-year jail term.

On February 21, 2024, the 31-year-old mother of one had pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to receive stolen money which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

She will also pay forfeiture for $2,164,758.41 and make restitution in the same amount.

Citing inside sources, the Nigerian journalist claimed the Ghanaian socialite had also released some names to US authorities as part of her plea deal.