The alleged fraud boyfriend of Ghanaian socialite Hajia4Real, has unfollowed her on Instagram following her reported arrest in the United Kingdom on Friday.

News broke that Hajia4Real, who started pursuing music a year ago, had been arrested and detained over her alleged involvement in an $8m fraud in the United States.

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye who is said to be in a romantic relationship with Hajia – real name Mona Moutrage – unfollowed her a few hours after the shocking news went rife.

A Twitter user, who perhaps knows the couple, tweeted saying, “The ALLEGED fraud boyfriend of Mona 4real, popularly known as Hajia4real, Richard Nii-Armah Quaye has unfollowed her on Instagram.”

Richard is the founder and CEO of Quick Angels Limited. He also doubles as the Board chairman of Quick Credit & Investment Micro-Credit Ltd.

He describes himself on his Instagram bio as an “Entrepreneur and Angel Investor with diversified business interest in Ghana & Africa”

GHPage, however, cannot confirm Richard’s alleged romantic relationship with Hajia4Real.

Hajia4Real is reported to have been on a ‘Red Notice’ (wanted list) in the USA and also banned from entering the country. Her apprehension in the UK is said to be a joint operation between the security agencies of both countries.

Scores of Ghanaians have reacted to the news with shock, considering how Hajia4Real touts herself as a successful hard-working 30-year-old woman.

While some have expressed shock over Hajia4Real’s alleged connection with the scam, skeptics believe she is innocent and would be freed after investigations are concluded.

This is a developing story. GHPage will bring you updates when new information becomes available.