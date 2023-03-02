- Advertisement -

In the US, a person found guilty of internet fraud can be fined up to $1,000,000 and/or a prison sentence of up to 30 years with all the properties in his or her name also seized.



If the scheme also involved a bank, the potential fine increases to up to $100,000.

For the past two days now, the trending reports on social media suggest that Hajia4Real is set to be extradited to the US and thrown behind bars for her involvement in internet fraud.

On 14th November 2022, the singer, actress, and socialite was arrested in the United Kingdom over an alleged fraud case.



Hajia4Real is alleged to have been cited in an eight-million-dollar fraud case in the United States during her last visit to the country.



The news of Hajia4Real’s arrest was initially denied by her management but it was later found out to be true as she’s still currently being detained in the UK with a tracker on her ankle to monitor her movements.

Now, going by the US conviction penalties in federal court, all of the expensive cars, houses, and businesses owned by Hajia4Real will be taken from her if she’s found guilty of the fraud charges.

Meanwhile, her most recent post on Instagram which talks about Maya Angelou’s ‘Still I Rise Poem’ gives a hint about her current state is really depressing and with more troubles to follow soon.

This is the end of fast life and unexplained sudden wealth. I hope the youth who are engaging in fraudulent activities have seen her end.



UK and US are very serious countries when it comes to fighting against cybercrime and other fraudulent activities.

