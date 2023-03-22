- Advertisement -

Earlier yesterday, Hajia4Real who is currently detained by UK authorities for her alleged involvement in an 8 million USD fraud 7 years ago subtly confirmed the long-standing runouts that she’s supposedly in a romantic affair with Mr Richard Quaye.

Taking to her IG post to wish her alleged secret lover a happy birthday, Hajia4Real penned a lovely message for the moneyed man who prefers to keep a low profile.

In two separate posts, the socialite who recently ventured into music heaped praises on the business mogul and applauded him for all the things he does for humanity.

Mona also disclosed she loves everything that her partner does and is doing every day just to keep the human race in constant harmony.

Photos and videos of the luxury mansion and cars of Mr Richard have surfaced online and describing him as a rich man is an understatement.

In these videos and photos, many luxurious cars owned by Richard Quaye were parked under a shed in the house.

Among them were the Mercedes Benz G-Wagon, Bentley, Range Rover, and Rolls Royce, among others.

Mr Richard Quaye is a serial investor and the founder and CEO of Quick Angels Limited.

He also doubles as the Board chairman of Quick Credit & Investment Micro-Credit Ltd.

