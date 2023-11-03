“He forgot to mute me” – Lady weeps as her boyfriend posts his main babe on his status

- Advertisement -

A lady has broken down in tears as her boyfriend forgets to mute her before posting his main girlfriend on his Whatsapp status.



It is a common practice among cheating individuals to mute their partners from viewing their status when they’re about to post someone they do not want to be seen with.



Her boyfriend had made the mistake of forgetting to mute her before posting another woman he was supposedly seeing.

The lady broke down in tears over her boyfriend’s apparent betrayal and could be seen lamenting and recounting her woes in a video which surfaced online.

Check out reactions which trailed the video …

Big Tems |Self care Enthusiast said: “Stop crying, lashes are expensive ?”

Joy opined: “He didn’t forget”

Amira remarked: “You still call am my bf ?”

chidinma reacted: “Come here , want a hug? See your fine lash,no mind that guy jur”

Oyinxoxo? said: “It’s always the girl they told you not to worry about ??”

Watch the video below …

