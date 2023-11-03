“Marriage is now a business, never take your wife abroad without prenup” – Lady advises

- Advertisement -

A young Nigerian lady has issued a stern warning to men against the idea of taking their wives abroad without a prenup or neglecting considerations of doing DNA tests.

In a now-viral video, the unidentified lady started off by stating that marriage nowadays has been monetized and relocating abroad without a prenup signed, is a deadly risk.



A prenup is an agreement made by a couple before they marry concerning the ownership of their respective assets should the marriage fail.

The lady argued that the rising number of divorce cases is enough reason for any man to leave trust behind and protect themselves from divorce and paternity fraud. sg

“I am just saying the truth, if I have a brother living in the U.S., I can never allow him to bring a woman from Nigeria or any country to avoid having him end up depressed and kicked out.



Do not marry any woman without her signing a prenup; marriage is now a business. Run DNA test, paternity fraud is running out of hands; these women of this generation have no conscience. What the word independent means to them is sleeping around,” she said in part.

