“He has 9 children, I can’t marry him” – Avram’s serious girlfriend who has broken his heart speaks

Efya Dragon has granted an exclusive interview with GhPage over her trending love saga with Avram Ben Moshe.

Just about two days ago, Avram Ben Moshe went live on TikTok to drag Efya Dragon for chopping his money and dumping him for Date Rush’s Alejandro.

In a video sighted by our outfit on TikTok, Avram Ben Moshe, who looked very angry, said the claim by Efia Dragon is not true because the lady is his girlfriend.

To buttress his point, Avram Ben Moshe revealed he is the one taking care of her by ensuring that he provides for her needs.

“I have rented a 3-bedroom house for her, even the dress she wore to the Date Rush show, I bought for her. I am ready to show screenshots of mobile money transactions I have done for her in the coming days.“

Meanwhile, Efya Dragon has dismissed the reports that Avram has rented a 3-bedroom apartment for her.

In the course of the interview, she also clarified that Avram hasn’t bought any GHC 3000 dress for her.

She later admitted to chopping the religious critic’s money and also receiving other expensive gifts from him.

However, Efya emphatically stated that she won’t refund the monies or return the expensive gifts she received from him when they were dating.

According to Efya, she met Avram through Nexo X and despite his loudmouth on social media, he wasn’t even able to boldly propose love to her but rather used WhatsApp stickers to convey the love he has for her.

Talking about why she can’t marry Avram, Efya maintained that since he already has 9 children, he’s already preoccupied with his baby mamas and many kids hence their marriage wont be of any benefit to her.

Watch the video below to know more…

