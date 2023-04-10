Heartbroken husband confronts wife after finding out their 11-year-old son is not his (Video)

Gradually, paternity fraud is becoming a norm in society – A lot of men are fathering kids who are not theirs and it’s very sad.

In a heartbreaking video that has since taken over social media trends, a young man can be seen pouring out his disappointment in his wife after finding out that their 11-year-old son is not his after conducting a secret DNA test.

According to the husband, his wife was going around telling her friends that he isn’t the father of the 11-year-old boy.

She also had evidence on her phone that he wasn’t the father of their son but she kept it a secret from him and was making a fool out of him.

The pained husband asked his wife why she did that to him despite providing her with all her needs and being a good father to the ‘innocent’ boy.

In the lady’s defence, she claimed that her husband’s rants weren’t necessary and all that mattered most is for him to love ‘their son’.

