Prophet kwabena Boakye Asiamah aka Ajagurajah has advised people dreaming of going to Heaven when the die to forget about that dream because heaven is not meant for them.

Christian all around the world hope to one day join Jesus in Heaven as the good book of the Christians say but Ajagurajah thinks differently.

According to the man of God, the place meant for Christians to go is Paradise and not Heaven as they have been made to believe by some other men of God.

He explained that though Heaven exist, it is a place for only Angels and the tribes of Isreal in the Bible.

In an exclusive intervew with Rashad, he cited the story of Jesus’ crucifixion on Golgata where he promised the second thief on the cross that he would join him in Paradise.

He asked why didn’t Jesus say he would join him in Heaven but quoted paradise because he knows that is where human beings who did good on earth would go.

Watch the interview below:

He concluded that paradise is the cemetary that one would be buried.