GhPage News Henewaa Piesie is a bitter person - Fmr. classmate reveals
Henewaa Piesie is a bitter person – Fmr. classmate reveals

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Henewaa Piesie
There is a saying that the world is a small world and another one that says nothing in this world can be hidden forever without at least one person knowing about it.

Since the emergency of social media, it’s even more easier for your secret to find its way unto the various social media platforms.

Henewaa Piesie is still in the news after she was cursed by Selly Galley for calling her barren.

Though Henewaa has apologized for her comments about the presenter, the latter is yet respond to her apology.

Well, another person who claims to be a former classmate of Henewaa has dropped some secrets about her and her lifestyle.

According to the classmate who pleaded to remain unanimous, Henewaa’s real name is Lois and lived a single life during their schools days just because of her mouth.

The classmate revealed that she talks freely without thinking if whether he comment would hurt the other person or not and due to that everyone kept their distance from her.

The person went on to state that during their days in school, any junior that steps on her toes is not spared from her wicked claws.

She recounted when Henewaa traveled to an Arabian country to sleep with men for money but upon her return decieved them that she went to Germany to spend holidays.

” I am not surprised about Lois at all. She has always been a bitter girl who enjoys tormenting others. She is the definition of a real witch because back at high school she was rejected by everyone. Everyone was scared of her because she was a bully and had a vile mouth that could literally make you commit suicide.. I hope her scuffle with Selly Galley makes her change for the better,” she said.

Source:Ghpage

