Kumawood actress Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu recently on social media surprised many of her fans and colleagues in the movie industry after she for the first time flaunted her family.

MERCY ASIEDU & FAMILY:

Not much is known about her children on social media. Ghpage.com has gone through series of checks to uncover full details of Mercy Asiedu’s first son who is also a movie star.

From our findings, the first son of the veteran actress goes by the name Nana Safo Ababio.

He’s also into movies. He works as a video editor and he is into photography as well. He owns a photography brand called Vona Photography.

Nana Safo also works with his mother’s production house, Mesduah Productions which has produced movies and TV series including Abubro Kosua and Sankofa.

SEE PHOTOS OF NANA SAFO, THE HANDSOME SON OF MERCY ASIEDU;

Safo apart from movies is also into music. And he owns a record label called Vona Records.