Here’s why Hajia Bintu is trending online – Video

Renowned Ghanaian socialite Hajia Bintu has again taken over social media trends with her banging body.

In a short video that has garnered a lot of mixed reactions from social media users, Hajia Bintu was gracefully rocking a body con dress.

As seen in the circulating video, Hajia Binru’s heavy backside was too much for the tight dress hence making her appearance revealing and somehow inappropriate.

Critics who have come across the video have detested it with all their might because according to them, such indecency shouldn’t be encouraged in any way.

Others have also put forward that since Hajia Bintu’s choice of outfit wouldn’t have any different negative effect on anyone, she should be allowed to wear whatever makes her comfortable.

Watch the video below to know more…

