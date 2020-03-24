type here...
Source:Ghpage.com
Hon. Kennedy Agyapong shows video of how Angel Obinim scammed a family of their gold

By Qwame Benedict
Hon. Kennedy Agyapong shows video of how Angel Obinim scammed a family of their gold
Loudmouth politician Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has swallowed his words of not exposing Obinim again and has in full force attacked the prophet.

In the first expose by the Member of Parliament for Assin Central on NET 2 Television yesterday, the honorable member released a video of how Angel Obinim scammed a family of their gold.

According to the politician, Obinim some five(5) years ago took gold from a family with the intention of praying on it before they sell it only for him to allegedly sell it and use the money for his personal gain and told the family that it wasn’t gold.

In a video that was aired on live TV, Angel Obinim and the family where seen in a room talking about the gold with the two parties giving different versions meanwhile they all went to the place together.

Watch the video below:

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong also alleged that Obinim gave a dud cheque to the owner of the gold bar.

We wait patiently to see what the two parties have to say about each other.

