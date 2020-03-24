- Advertisement -

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong is in the news again this time very furious and determined to do whatever it takes to put the founder, leader and head pastor of International God’s Way Ministries Angel Bishop Daniel Obinim to jail.

In Hon. Ken’s quest to bring to bear all the evil doings of Obinim he has again in the studios of Net 2 TV show to the public a very chilling video which captures the man of God torturing a teenager with heavily and dirty slaps to speak the truth that she has indeed had an affair with a man.

Bishop Obinim in the said video forced the young teenage girl to admit that she is in a relationship and has had several sexual affairs with different men. He again ordered for a belt to whip the hell out of the girl if she tries to hide the truth from him because in his church none hides the truth and goes scot-free.

After Ken promising that he has forgiven Obinim on live TV, the loudmouth politician has taken back his words and has since then constantly bringing out videos to expose Obinim.

Obinim knowing the implications of his actions still went ahead to assault the young girl in his church during one of his live church services aired on TV. He from the video sighted after slapping the girl stated that he doesn’t care about what his actions may cause and careless if he is taken to court for doing that.

“Do you think I care about being taken to court for doing this? Your Foolishness and stupidity won’t be tolerated in Ghana here! Anybody who tries to have a case with me would be punished by me” Obinim angrily stated in the video.

The acclaimed man of God gave another punch on the chest of the young girl. He said he would give the girl asthma and add on with more because she is very disrespectful and had the guts to stand before an Angel like him and lie.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE:

“If Obinim is not jailed, I will revenge the girl’s beatings, We cannot allow such things to go on in this country all in the name of Fake pastors? “ Hon. Ken warned.

Hon Kennedy Agyapong in the video available was more than ready to go at length with Obinim until he is finally brought to book.

He dared Obinim that if he is a man enough he should face him one on one to know who is the man. This serious rivalry between them is not ending anytime soon. Stay with us for more updates on this issue.