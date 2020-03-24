type here...
Home News I will make sure Obinim is jailed - Kennedy Agyapong goes hard
Source:GHPAGE
News

I will make sure Obinim is jailed – Kennedy Agyapong goes hard

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
I-will-make-sure-Obinim-is-jailed---Kennedy-Agyapong-goes-hard
I-will-make-sure-Obinim-is-jailed---Kennedy-Agyapong-goes-hard
- Advertisement -

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong is in the news again this time very furious and determined to do whatever it takes to put the founder, leader and head pastor of International God’s Way Ministries Angel Bishop Daniel Obinim to jail.

READ ALSO: “Bush, foolish & senseless man – Obinim insults Kennedy Agyapong

In Hon. Ken’s quest to bring to bear all the evil doings of Obinim he has again in the studios of Net 2 TV show to the public a very chilling video which captures the man of God torturing a teenager with heavily and dirty slaps to speak the truth that she has indeed had an affair with a man.

Bishop Obinim in the said video forced the young teenage girl to admit that she is in a relationship and has had several sexual affairs with different men. He again ordered for a belt to whip the hell out of the girl if she tries to hide the truth from him because in his church none hides the truth and goes scot-free.

After Ken promising that he has forgiven Obinim on live TV, the loudmouth politician has taken back his words and has since then constantly bringing out videos to expose Obinim.

Obinim knowing the implications of his actions still went ahead to assault the young girl in his church during one of his live church services aired on TV. He from the video sighted after slapping the girl stated that he doesn’t care about what his actions may cause and careless if he is taken to court for doing that.

“Do you think I care about being taken to court for doing this? Your Foolishness and stupidity won’t be tolerated in Ghana here! Anybody who tries to have a case with me would be punished by me” Obinim angrily stated in the video.

The acclaimed man of God gave another punch on the chest of the young girl. He said he would give the girl asthma and add on with more because she is very disrespectful and had the guts to stand before an Angel like him and lie.

READ ALSO: Your father’s leg has rotten- Kennedy Agyapong finally ‘exposes’ Angel Obinim

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE:

View this post on Instagram

video

A post shared by GhPage.Com™? (@ghpagenews) on

“If Obinim is not jailed, I will revenge the girl’s beatings, We cannot allow such things to go on in this country all in the name of Fake pastors? “ Hon. Ken warned.

Hon Kennedy Agyapong in the video available was more than ready to go at length with Obinim until he is finally brought to book.

He dared Obinim that if he is a man enough he should face him one on one to know who is the man. This serious rivalry between them is not ending anytime soon. Stay with us for more updates on this issue.

Previous articleFirst wedding after coronavirus ban pops up
Next articleHon. Kennedy Agyapong shows video of how Angel Obinim scammed a family of their gold

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

News

We won’t put Ghana in lockdown- Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Mr. Tabernacle -
There have been pressures coming from all ends of the country to put Ghana in total or partial lockdown or possibly lockdown...
Read more
News

Hantavirus appears in China after Coronavirus pandemic

RASHAD -
Whiles Ghanaians are still battling the Coronavirus pandemic, another virus has hit China spending shivers down the spins of the world.
Read more
News

Kennedy Agyapong responds to accusations that he hired to kill JB Danquah

Mr. Tabernacle -
Recall Hon. JB Danquah was murdered in his home on 9th February 2016 at Shiashie in Accra. He was the MP for...
Read more
News

Coronavirus: Cases jumps from 27 to 52

Qwame Benedict -
Coronavirus is now getting scarier every passing second as the cases in Ghana at the moment have shot up to 52 cases.
Read more
News

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong shows video of how Angel Obinim scammed a family of their gold

Qwame Benedict -
Loudmouth politician Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has swallowed his words of not exposing Obinim again and has in full force attacked the prophet.
Read more
News

Kumasi pastor charged GHc 100,000 by court for holding church amid Akufo Addo covid-19 ban

Mr. Tabernacle -
Apostle Kofi Nkansah Sarkodie aka 'Saint Sark' the head pastor of Open Arms Ministry at North Suntreso in Kumasi has been charged...
Read more

TODAY

Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Accra
scattered clouds
26 ° C
26 °
26 °
88 %
2.6kmh
40 %
Tue
28 °
Wed
28 °
Thu
28 °
Fri
28 °
Sat
28 °

Most Read

News

Video of a Ghanaian lady battling for her life from Covid-19 pops up

RASHAD -
Over the past few weeks, Ghana has recorded 24 cases with one death confirmed. As sad as the news...
Read more
News

Legon student who tested positive to coronavirus in serious condition

Qwame Benedict -
The first person to have tested positive to the deadly coronavirus from the University of Ghana according to information reaching us is...
Read more
News

Chat of Shatta Wale and Samini jubilating over the legalization of wee

Qwame Benedict -
One-time enemies Shatta Wale and Samini have light up social media making their fans go gaga following the legalization of the wee...
Read more
News

Killer of Hon. JB Danquah finally confesses – Exposes people who sent him

RASHAD -
Daniel Asiedu aka Sexy Don Don, the main suspect in the murder of the former Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, Joseph...
Read more
ghpage-logo-w

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News