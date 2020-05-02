Kennedy Agyapong teaches the youth how to become rich (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Many at times people especially the youth believe that for one to be successful and rich, it means he/she has to have strong spiritual backing.

In the wake of the arrest of the two fetish priest who claim to be helping people get richer quicker, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has come out to teach people on how to be rich.

Also Read: Hon. Kennedy Agyapong names his top 5 musicians in Ghana

According to the Member of Parliament, there are only three things that can make one rich is Savings, Honesty, and hardworking.

Explaining his point the MP in an interview on YFM revealed that the honesty is the first key of becoming a rich and successful person.

Citing an example, Kennedy Agyapong made mention that when it comes to savings people who are not married should try and save at least 70% of their salary.

Also Read: Kennedy Agyapong reveals how the actions of ex-president JJ Rawlings promoted ‘Sikaduro’

He continued that if a youth wants to rent a house which is 600gh he/she could bring in another person so they share and pay so at that point they each save 300gh.

Watch the video below:

Also Read: Fetish priests arrested for killing 4 people for money rituals – Kennedy Agyapong reveals as he exposes OKomfo Agradaa

Speaking on hardwork, the loudmouth politician its high time people who are always making noise about being university graduate and waiting to get employed by big companies to step out and do and start things on their own.