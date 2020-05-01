Leo is Coming
Kennedy Agyapong reveals how the actions of ex-president JJ Rawlings promoted 'Sikaduro'

in Ghana

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
The popular maverick and outspoken politician Hon Kennedy Agyapong is in the news again, this time heaping blames on the former president of Ghana Jerry John Rawlings.

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central speaking on YFM in Accra during an interview stated bluntly that the surge in money rituals ‘Sikaduro’ in the country is as a result of Rawling’s administration then times.

In his view, the ‘Sikaduro’ popularity has been there since time immemorial but the person who worsened the situation is Rawlings because he made citizens lazy by becoming over-dependent on the government in his regime as president of Ghana.

Jerry John Rawlings

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW;

“I will be blunt with you when we were growing up ‘Sikaduro’ it was there but the person who worsened the situation was ex-president Rawlings. He made people lazy and over-dependent on government because when he came he killed and collapsed successful Ghanaian businesses and allowed ordinary workers to run the business” Hon. Kennedy said.

