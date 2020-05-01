Leo is Coming
Fetish priests arrested for killing 4 people for money rituals – Kennedy Agyapong reveals as he exposes OKomfo Agradaa

By Qwame Benedict
Member of Parliament for Assin Central Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has revealed that two fetish priest in Adieso in the Eastern Region have been arrested by the Ghana Police.

According to the MP, four bodies were exhumed from the shrines of these fetish priests.

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong

Narrating the incidents Hon. Kennedy Agyapong revealed that the modus Operandi of the arrested fetish priest is to lure people to come for money rituals to make them rich overnight.

He explained that when their victims come, they asked them to perform human sacrifices to aid them in becoming richer.

Kennedy Agyapong speaking about the four bodies exhumed revealed that from the look of things, they were killed in January of this year and the dead bodies included a lady because it was seen in underwear.

And it’s just serious .. hmmm

The MP also used the opportunity to state that it is the same way Nana Agraada who he just got to know is a female operates.

He urged people not to take such people seriously because there is nothing like ‘sika duro’ in the world.

