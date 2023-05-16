Hookup lady mysteriously goes mad after sleeping with a sakawa guy (Video)

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A hookup girl has lost her mind after sleeping with a supposed sakawa guy who initially lied to her that he just returned from abroad.

According to the lady in the trending video, the sakawa guy promised to give her 100,000 naira which is equivalent to Ghc 2,400.

But unfortunately, she lost touch with reality after sleeping with the sakawa guy who later dropped her off at an unknown location.

READ ALSO: Hookup Lady runs out of her client’s room almost naked & panting after bouts of lovemaking

Luckily for her, a good samaritan who met her alone in her distressed state filmed her and later shared the video online for her family members to come for her.

Below are some of the popular comments gathered under the trending video…

Okitonsamba – Prostitution is Not the only option the rate of it is too much.

Olawealth001 – God save your head…. Na food you find go

Sheytayo – The only reason this is not looking staged to me is that dog barking. Nobody see spirit pass dog

READ ALSO: SHS 2 girl quits schooling to become a hookup girl; Teaches sex styles on live radio

READ ALSO: Legon hookup girl drops the names of all the men she has infected with HIV