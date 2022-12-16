- Advertisement -

For 5 consecutive days now, the Ghana cedi has steadily been appreciating against the USD.

The closing rate for yesterday was 1$ – Ghs 9 but today, the cedi to the dollar rate is 1$ – GHS 7.9975 according to the Bank Of Ghana interbank rates.

Prior to this, the Ghana cedi was adjudged the worst-performing currency against the dollar in the world.

But now, the cedi has regained its respect by becoming the best-performing currency against the dollar in the world.

During the sharp depreciation of the cedi against the dollar, a lot of citizens took to the internet to slam the economic management committee and the finance minister for leading the country into a ditch.

A majority of Ghanaian and including some legislators belonging to both the NPP and NDC called for the immediate sack or resignation of Ken Ofori Atta.

Amidst the name-calling and bashing, a Ghanaian prophet named Moses Addo Sampaney ignored the naysayers and urged Ghanaians to hope for the best because the cedi will appreciate against the dollar very soon.

He made this projection on October 29th 2022 and after a month and weeks, his prophecy has come to pass.

Pastor Moses Addo Sampaney has fast become an internet sensation and enjoying massive accolades on social media.

Meanwhile, some Ghanaians have refused to buy into the GCB’s reportage of the cedi’s appreciation against the dollar.