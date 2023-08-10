type here...

How an actress stole Suzzy Williams’ clothes after her death for juju to become famous revealed

By Armani Brooklyn
Late Suzzy Williams’ mother, Madam Cecelia Williams has strongly alleged that her daughter didn’t die a natural death.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Number 1 FM’s Adom Mmere show hosted by Evangelist Praise Adu Asare, the mother of the deceased talented actress firmly stated that some unscrupulous people in the movie industry planned and executed her daughter’s death.

According to Madam Cecilia Williams, Suzzy was murdered adding that she didn’t die in the accident.

In the course of the now viral interview, Suzzy Williams’ mother also publicly disclosed that after her daughter’s death, a certain actress visited their house and stole her daughter’s clothes – Which the host added that they were certainly used for juju

As contented by Madama Cecila, the said actress now talks and behaves just like her late daughter.

Madam Cecilia refused to drop other heavy secrets by insisting that she wants to respect her daughter’s soul since she’s no more.

Suzzy Williams was a well-known Ghanaian Actress who died on 8th September 2005 at age 23.

She was a very talented actress who was loved by all and sundry. Her untimely demise through a car crash came as a big blow to Ghanaians, especially her family.

Source:GHpage

