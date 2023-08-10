“My daughter was murdered, she didn’t die in an accident” – Suzzy Williams’ mother reveals deep secrets

- Advertisement -

Late Suzzy Williams’ mother, Madam Cecelia Williams has strongly alleged that her daughter didn’t die a natural death.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Number 1 FM’s Adom Mmere show hosted by Evangelist Praise Adu Asare, the mother of the deceased talented actress firmly stated that some unscrupulous people in the movie industry planned and executed her daughter’s death.

According to Madam Cecilia Williams, Suzzy was murdered adding that she didn’t die in the accident.

She added that her daughter’s driver confessed to her that he was the one who was driving the car and not the late movie star as it was reported in the media.

The mother explained that when she went to the hospital to see her daughter, she was fine after she checked her pulse and heartbeat.

“I couldn’t stand it when I saw my daughter. When I got to the hospital, I saw her on the bed, I checked her pulse and heartbeat, it was okay. So I passed by and I pulled the window down.

The grieving mother also alleged that despite being dead, her daughter still visits her for them to talk.

She recounted how Suzzy Williams revealed herself to her through a dream but physically to her younger sister named Sheila the very day that she died.

Suzzy Williams was a well-known Ghanaian Actress who died on 8th September 2005 at age 23.

She was a very talented actress who was loved by all and sundry. Her untimely demise through a car crash came as a big blow to Ghanaians, especially her family.

