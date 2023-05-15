Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Following Abeiku Santana’s attack on the CEO of Pizzaman for getting his workers jailed for 5 years for stealing his 20 boxes of chicken wings and two gallons of vegetable cooking oil from the restaurant’s warehouse in Kumasi, Ghana.

One of the marketers of Pizzman has granted an exclusive interview with Ghpage and in the course of the phone-in interview, he alleged how Despite got some of his workers at his Best Point Saving And Loans firm jailed for 20 years after stealing his 12 billion old Ghana cedis.

READ ALSO: “I’ll never apologize to Pizzaman CEO” – Abeiku Santana vows

As claimed by Richard, Despite didn’t temper with justice with mercy hence Abieku Santana doesn’t hold the moral right to ‘drag’ Christian Boakye Yiadom.

He explained that although he’s pained by the fact the the young guys were jailed for 5 years but that doesn’t negate the fact they are criminals and should be punished.

Richard clarified that he doesn’t have any personal issues with Despite or Abeiku Santana but he was only using his case as a reference to Pizzaman’s trending saga.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Abeiku Santana ‘reacts to reports of Despite sacking him’

READ ALSO: He’ll be sacked soon – Ghanaians react to Abeiku Santana’s attack on Despite and Fadda Dickson