How netizens reacted after photos of Davido and his new girlfriend hit online

By Qwame Benedict
Davido-Chioma and Mya Yafai
Social netizens are still in shock following the new photos that surfaced on social media involving Davido and his newfound girlfriend known as Mya Yafai.

The Nigerian musician was rumoured to be in a relationship despite the fact that he was still engaged to his baby mama Chioma Avril Rowland but he neither denied nor confirmed the allegation.

According to some people, they are shocked Davido after all the assurance he gave to Chioma would end up breaking her heart after these photos surfaced.

Read some reaction:

Source:Ghpage

