Entertainment

How Pappy Kojo chopped Yvonne Nelson ‘basabasa’ for 6 months exposed by Sarkodie

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Pappy Kojo has been tagged as the ‘Kwame’ Sarkodie cited in his ‘TRY ME’ diss song.

In a line in Sarkodie’s ‘TRY ME’ diss song, he alleged that after Yvonne Nelson leaves his place after marathons of sex, she later goes to Pappy Kojo (Kwame’s) place to sleep with him also.

According to Sarkodie, Yvonne’s secret affair with Kwame is one of the many reasons he broke up with her and also doubted being responsible for her pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Pappy Kojo once subtly admitted to dating Yvonne Nelson during an interview.

As disclosed by the Fante Vandamme, his affair with Yvonne Nelson lasted for only 6 months. However, he refused to go into details as to why and how they broke up.

    Source:GHpage

