- Advertisement -

The bedroom video of Nigerian Music Star Tiwa Savage and her boyfriend is still trending number 1 on Twitter.

Tiwa Savage’s blackmailers released her bedroom video online yesterday and it has since garnered massive reactions on social media.

Below are some reactions on Social media following the leaked bedroom video of Tiwa;

@official_Oyinyechukwu_: “I pity Tiwa. The video was so real.”

grt_khali wrote ; On a normal the boyfriend is a suspect. Why release just from her bussy to her face out of all the other part of the video na just that 10sec bussy and face came out and his own face didn’t show.

@the_real_mikii: “Tiwa baby we dey for you.”

@prince_kingsley “I don watch the video like 10x”

@UnitedSancho: “@TiwaSavage, I’m just curious though. How do you think your son is going to react when he sees this video in the future? Do you actually see yourself as a good mother? Time will tell.”

@accesslucky: “This gender war has eaten deep on all of you… what about the married lady that went on cheating? Why didn’t Tiwa ask de set thru camera and record themselves in full? (that’s if you have to record) Did she forget she’s a celebrity? Make una rest abeg.”

@PabloHoggs: “Don’t even know what Tiwa was thinking when she was having sex and she knew she was been recorded… I mean why are you recording yourself having s3x?? Now that innocent son of hers will grow old to find his Mom’s sex tape on the internet, because internet don’t forget.”

@Rhynogee: “This celeb are human being like us jare. They are worst than many of us here on twitter…. We move!!! Tiwa Savage, work on the mess if truly you are the one in the sextape. Ire o!!”

@Bennt_bee_: “Instagram users are not taking the sex tape lightly. They are seriously ranting because they believe it’s a stunt for tiwa to remain relevant.”

We can’t share the full video here due to certain policies, you can find it on the internet however below are some screenshots of the video;