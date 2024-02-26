How some Ghanaians called Despite to sack Mzgee revealed as the media personality cries like a baby on TV

- Advertisement -

Last weekend, Ghanaian media personality and the host of UTV’s United Showbiz, MzGee, cried like a baby on live TV to mark a significant milestone in her career after spending a year as the host of UTV’s United Showbiz.



In an emotional state, MzGee opened up about the challenges she faced when she first took on the role of hosting United Showbiz.

While Celebrating her first anniversary as the host of the acclaimed TV entertainment review show, MzGee revealed how some people personally called Dr Osei Kwame Despite to sack her because she wasn’t good enough.

She mentioned that one of the hurdles she had to cross was the pressure of hosting the show predominantly in Twi, a language she admittedly wasn’t entirely fluent in.

This challenge added an a big layer of complexity to her already demanding role.

MzGee added that she also had big shoes to fill as host, taking into account the fact that she was taking over from the revered Nana Ama Mcbrown, who had left an indelible mark on the show.

As she mentioned these challenges and the relentless calls for her dismissal, emotions overwhelmed her, and tears streamed down her face.

Other panellists on the show also got emotional and joined MzGee in shedding tears.

Amidst the tears, MzGee took a moment to express her heartfelt gratitude to the visionary leaders behind UTV, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite and Dr. Ofori Sarpong, for believing in her and entrusting her with such a significant role.

She also extended her appreciation to Fadda Dickson, the Managing Director of the TV station, for his unwavering support and trust in her abilities.

