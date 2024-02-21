Trending video of Mcbrown and her hubby sharing kisses to dispel divorce rumours on Baby Maxin’s birthday

- Advertisement -

Recall that a few weeks ago, rumours that went viral on social media alleged that Empress Nana Ama Mcbrown had divorced her hubby Mr Maxwell Mensah.

The divorce speculations heightened after Nana Ama Mcbrown shared a set of photos on social media not wearing her wedding ring.

Weeks after the alleged divorce, Nana Ama Mcbrown and her hubby have been spotted passionately kissing in a new heartwarming video.

Today, the couple’s only child Baby Maxin is celebrating his 5th birthday and her parents have organised a massive birthday party for her.

Videos from the birthday party that have surfaced online capture Mcbrown pouring heavy blessings on her daughter.

In a part of the video, Mcbrown and Mr Maxwell both shared kisses with their daughter.

Subtly, Mcbrown and Mr Maxwell are telling the world that they are still together.

Watch the video below to know more…

