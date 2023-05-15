type here...
Husband dies on top of his side chick while having intense intercourse

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
A Nigerian man has reportedly passed on while in the act of cheating on his wife with his side chick.


The tale was shared on the micro-blogging platform by a Twitter user @Bolanlecole.

According to him, the cheating husband left his wife in bed at 5:30 am to head out to his side chic’s place who’s a Youth Corper similar to an NSS personal in Ghana.


The tweep reported that the man died while on top of his side chick and his wife, who initially dismissed the reports was left dumbfounded after seeing her hubby’s remain.


@Bolanlecole wrote:

“A man left his wife on their matrimony bed around 5:30am in the morning to a youth Corper’s house he was having affairs with only to die in active service while performing an extra marital’s duty? It was a family friend that called the wife and pass the information to her? the wife didn’t believe until he saw the lifeless body?What a sad day.”

    Source:Ghpage

