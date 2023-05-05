Husband discovers that his wife has been stealing his Ghc 3,500 every week to send to her ex-boyfriend in prison

- Advertisement -

A video currently making the rounds online captures the moment a man confronted his partner for stealing $300 which is equivalent to Ghc 3532 from his account every week to send to her ‘real boyfriend’, who is currently in prison.

In the video, the disappointed husband can be heard expressing his frustration and demanding an explanation from his wife for the money transfer.

The woman, on the other hand, defended her actions and insisted that she did nothing wrong.

According to her, she sent the money to her ex-lover, identified as Dante, despite being estranged because he has no one else to help him out.

She also noted that she’s obligated to help Dante because they’ve been friends for 15 years apart from being her ex-lover.

The man, however, did not buy his partner’s excuse and questioned her loyalty and integrity.

He noted that his partner might still be in love with her imprisoned ex, adding that all he has demanded from her is loyalty and respect, even though she doesn’t cook or clean.

The video has since gone viral on social media, with netizens sharing their opinions on the situation.

In reaction, an Instagram user wrote, “Some women do not deserve good men for reals..What annoys me is the fact that she doesn’t know she’s wrong or she just doesn’t want to accept she’s wrong..you’ve got a good man here and you letting him slip cause of your stpidty…goshhhh!!!”

