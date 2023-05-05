Wife confesses to cheating on her husband with her ex-boyfriend to give birth to two children

- Advertisement -

What started as a mere prank exposed the cheating nature of a married woman who still had intercourse with her ex-boyfriend even after her marriage.

It all began when a doubtful husband contacted one of the popular pranksters on TikTok to prank his wife.

Apparently, it was a DNA test prank but little did the husband know his wife had been keeping a very deep secret from him.

READ ALSO: Husband and his wife confess to contacting the same witch doctor to kill each other (Video)

As confessed by the woman, two out of the three kids she has belongs to her ex-boyfriend.

Her first born who is now 15 years as well as her second born who is just 11 are both not the children of her husband but rather her ex-boyfriend.

The last child of the couple who is only 5 years old is the only biological child of the heartbroken husband.

According to the woman, it was a mistake because she never intended to sleep and have kids with her ex-boyfriend

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Husband tearfully reveals how his wife introduced her sugar daddy to him as her brother