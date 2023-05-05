type here...
Wife confesses to cheating on her husband with her ex-boyfriend to give birth to two children

By Armani Brooklyn
What started as a mere prank exposed the cheating nature of a married woman who still had intercourse with her ex-boyfriend even after her marriage.

It all began when a doubtful husband contacted one of the popular pranksters on TikTok to prank his wife.

Apparently, it was a DNA test prank but little did the husband know his wife had been keeping a very deep secret from him.

As confessed by the woman, two out of the three kids she has belongs to her ex-boyfriend.

Her first born who is now 15 years as well as her second born who is just 11 are both not the children of her husband but rather her ex-boyfriend.

The last child of the couple who is only 5 years old is the only biological child of the heartbroken husband.

According to the woman, it was a mistake because she never intended to sleep and have kids with her ex-boyfriend

Watch the video below to know more…

