Domestic violence in any form shouldn’t be tolerated in marriages because it might one day lead to a loss of life.

In most cases, women are the ones who suffer the most in abusive marriages or relationships.

Time and time again, we see videos of husbands brutalizing their wives with belts, sticks and even their hands.

Some get arrested and endure the full weight of the law whiles others go scot-free.

A yet-to-be-identified Nigerian man has ignited outrage online after being spotted in a viral video flogging his wife in front of his kids.

The man kept flogging his wife with a belt as she begged him to stop.

Even when their kids tried to intervene by pushing him away from their mother, the man kept flogging her while also saying that she was “talking while he’s talking”.

The woman was also heard addressing him as “Dayo”. There are now calls for him to be brought to justice for domestic violence.

Below are how some social media users who have come across the disturbing video have reacted to it…

arahisrael123456 – That woman nor fit push am?? Women just too dy reason say is not good to fight back my sister get up and fight back, that man for don see himself for ground sha



pbanksdbeatmaker – I no wan know watin happen. But how some humans feel they are superior over the other baffles me. You dey flog another person pikin an another person sister. All in the name of nah your wife so you fill say nah your goods wey you fit destroy any time. Omo parents make una dey try train una children well oo or else dem go grow up to be idio!ts like the example in a male form in this video.

oak.asq – It doesn’t matter how badly you have sinned, if you genuinely repent, Jesus Christ will receive you with compassion. Father, please cleanse whoever is reading this from all impurities and transform their lives, that they may reflect Your image and not miss heaven in Jesus mighty name, Amen



princessuvbi – You see ehnn, in all you do , ensure you lay a good foundation of love for your kids. Staying in an abusive relationship is causing more harm to your kids than you think . They grow up to believe that’s the version of love because this is what they were exposed to . God have mercy



daniel__.regha_ – If my friend’s wife or lover makes a move on me, I will advise her on the spot & seriously warn her; If she continues with such silly behavior, I will secretly record the conversation & play it for my friend to hear (in her presence). My tolerance level for nonsense is zero.



bennyons – I don’t know who raised some people…….. abeg before your marry know the family first dats wat will determine who the person is

