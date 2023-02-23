- Advertisement -

A popular Nigerian clergyman, named Apostle Emmanuel, has advised married women against calling their husbands’ endearing names like “baby” and “honey.”

The person who gave this advice in a viral video said calling one’s husband “Baby” is unscriptural.

He said a woman should refer to her husband as “my lord,” and to corroborate his claim, he made reference to Abraham’s wife, Sarah, in the bible.

According to him, unlike calling a man “baby,” calling him “Lord” gives him a sense of responsibility.

Apostle Emmanuel noted that when a woman calls her husband “baby,” he begins to behave like one and begins shirking his responsibility as the man of the house.

He said;

“We live in a generation where I hear women call their husbands or their boyfriends, baby, honey, punking my love my heart beats all those things are not scriptural, they are demonic. Let me tell you something When you call your husband, baby. He behaves like a baby.

He doesn’t take responsibility because your prophecy is from your mouth. But when you call your husband or your man, Lord, Lord means responsibility. it means, you know I take responsibility of this environment I provide. The woman needs to be cared for.

All these baby honey, sweetheart, Those are the demonic words that make a lot of men to misbehave. I advise every woman Call your man, my lord, as the Scripture says and see.” He told women.

Watch the video below to know more…

Below are some of the popular comments gathered under the controversial video…

am_kelvinossai – We live in a Generation that is different from the generation of Sarah and Abraham. Then, they were trekking feom country to country…now we don’t. Then the women don’t work because their men provides ALL. also love langue have evolved ?? we like to be called babies

mzcheoun – Sir, you didn’t add ‘Personal Lord and savior’ ‘Alpha and Omega’ ‘The Lion of the tribe of Judas’ since you want him to be competing with my God..

nengiskitchen – It’s better to remain silent than to speak with very high demonstration of foolishness!!!!



thelaja – Excuse me Apostle, is it that you just finished watching Game of Thrones or something? ?????? cos it will seem that you are really off your depth here..

munchyberry – How about we discuss how to raise boys who will grow up to become responsible men? Please stop blaming the gross irresponsibility of some men on names they are called by woman. A man who doesn’t have sense doesn’t have sense, regardless of the “my lord” you label him!

