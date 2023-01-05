type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleHusband flaunts diminutive wife in lovely photos
Lifestyle

Husband flaunts diminutive wife in lovely photos

By Armani Brooklyn
Husband flaunts diminutive wife in lovely photos
- Advertisement -

A Kenyan man and his diminutive wife have gone viral on the internet after they shared a lovely video of themselves on the video platform during a photoshoot session.

In the video, the happy husband can be seen beaming with glittering smiles throughout the whole session.

As of the publication of the article, the video had received over 2.1 million views and over 100kk comments as fellow tiktokers gushed over the video.

READ ALSO: Husband catches cheating wife going on vacation with another man

Many social media users are congratulating the couple for proing that trule love exist despite the physical condition of the other partner.

Alot of people able-bodied people will never go into a romantic affair with a disabled person.

But this Kenyan man has shown the world that disabled people also deserve genuine love because they are humans like all of us and get only too.

The video which has received much endearment from social media users might cross over 5 million views by the end of the week looking at how it’s aggressively trending on various social media platforms.

@martinedotse

? original sound – mavokali1

READ ALSO: Husband catches wife inside another man’s car at the hotel

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, January 5, 2023
    Accra
    clear sky
    79.2 ° F
    79.2 °
    79.2 °
    83 %
    1.6mph
    0 %
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    84 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News