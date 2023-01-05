- Advertisement -

A Kenyan man and his diminutive wife have gone viral on the internet after they shared a lovely video of themselves on the video platform during a photoshoot session.

In the video, the happy husband can be seen beaming with glittering smiles throughout the whole session.

As of the publication of the article, the video had received over 2.1 million views and over 100kk comments as fellow tiktokers gushed over the video.

Many social media users are congratulating the couple for proing that trule love exist despite the physical condition of the other partner.

Alot of people able-bodied people will never go into a romantic affair with a disabled person.

But this Kenyan man has shown the world that disabled people also deserve genuine love because they are humans like all of us and get only too.

The video which has received much endearment from social media users might cross over 5 million views by the end of the week looking at how it’s aggressively trending on various social media platforms.

