A 26-year-old lady who got married in 2018 has anonymously taken to the internet to share a very chilling story concerning her biological mother and husband which has left a lot of social media users shocked.

As narrated by the lady, she was finding it very difficult to conceive in the early years of her marriage and this consequently forced her inlaws to mount pressure on her to get pregnant and give them their grandchild.

Her mother was also on her neck to give her a grandchild because she’s her only child – And it’s so because her father died when she was still a child and her mother insisted on not marrying again.

READ ALSO: Wife catches husband trying to empty their joint bank account to go and chill with his sidechick on valentine’s day

After several hospital tests, it was confirmed that nothing was wrong with her and her husband hence they decided to go the traditional way.

She consulted her mother who also later visited a herbalist for some traditional medicine to aid her to get pregnant.

Her mother insisted on coming to stay in her matrimonial home because she believed she wasn’t going to use the traditional medicine as instructed by the herbalist and her presence will force her to obey the simple instructions because she’ll be monitoring her from time yo time.

Now, her mother who now stays with them is two months pregnant while she’s also three months pregnant and her husband is responsible for both pregnancies.

READ ALSO: Husband catches cheating wife going on vacation with another man

Below are how some aghast social media users have reacted to the trending story…

READ ALSO: Afia Schwar’s daughter confirms mother’s marriage

Hardgurl Abiody – So as she was preparing the herbs for you no, she was also preparing some for herself…herrr

Victor Appiah – I wish this never happened but it has. This is a serious situation and it must be handled with care, please take your time and have a level head, your mum must leave immediately to her place, both families must sit over this issue, certain cultural, traditional and religious values have been breached and the wrongs must be righted and then peace restored, whether you continue with the marriage is a choice you must make but whatever it is mend the relationship with your mum, there will be pacifications no doubt, all the very best, please take heart, and don’t do anything in your anger, off course you are right to be angry and disgusted.

Richard Annor – Well,this is serious and very sad as well .But it’s happened,so please call a family meeting;go tell your mother’s siblings and family head..and again inform your husband’s family as well and probably a pastor if you both knows one but most importantly the families of both you and your husband’s are very important here .

Upon gathering and discussing…the will be a way forward..,so please please for now let your mother go back home,be patient and be strong both at heart and mind …you need it .

Nana Wusu Bempah Afre-sika – This marriage wont, cant, never survive again infact as am typing now we dont call it marriage again. Focus on your pregnancy, give birth and move on with your life. Dont terminate the pregnancy abeg.

Serwah Appiah – Hmm they harm has been down , don’t abort the pregnancy in the face of the Lord you are his wife , your mother have to abort hers , than we take it from there. Hug from me

Abigail Adomah Antwi – This is purely witchcraft on ur mother’s side, how can she still be leaving under ur roof ? That shows she’s not even remorseful ebeii, boi3

READ ALSO: Trending video of South African female police officer having sex with her son