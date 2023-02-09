Controversial Ghanaian socialite, Afia Schwar, has married for the second time after her first unsuccessful marriage with Abrokwah.

Shockingly, Afia Schwar, a known loudmouth person, kept details about her marriage from the public domain until an insider leaked a short clip from the traditional ceremony on the internet.

Following the virality of the video, a lot of Ghanaians dismissed the claims that the mother of twins has tied the knot until her adopted daughter, Pena, made a confirmation of the report on her IG page.

Sharing a short video of her Schwar dressed in an expensive Kente cloth, Pena congratulated her mother for winning the ultimate in life for most women for the second time.

She simply wrote;

Congratulations mum @queenafiaschwarzenegger

Since Afia Schwar is a known notorious troublemaker, social media users have expressed worry for her husband but I wish her well because people change and she can change from her flaws.

Who knows, it could be her husband that will change her. No one is perfect yet we are acting as if we are saints and she is the worse person on earth.

