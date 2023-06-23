Husband murders his wife for cheating on him

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A man has taken to social media to recount the heartbreaking story of how his friend’s family fell apart due to a series of terrible occurrences.

According to Twitter user, Clay, he saw his friend’s wife enjoying fun at a club with her boyfriend and felt compelled to let her husband know.



He texted his friend a picture of her when she was with the other man and asked him whether he was aware of what his wife was up to.



Unfortunately, he discovered the next day that the woman had been murdered by her husband, who he had informed.

READ ALSO: The first child of most women doesn’t belong to their husbands – Sally Mann claims

He first realized there had been a catastrophe when he saw others sharing her images with the remark “RIP.”

He claimed he hasn’t spoken to his friend since he was imprisoned for killing his wife and received a life sentence.

He wrote;

“I learned never to speak on a woman’s infidelity when I was in the club one night and in the section next to mine I saw a woman, pretty much draped over the guy there. Rubbing on him, standing on the couch. Etc. it was my homie’s wife.

She never sees me (guess she was too engulfed in her good time) but I’m able to snap a pic once the light hit her. Sent it to my homie like “did u know about this?” Next morning I see all kinds of RIP posts from people we went to high school with. He killed her and is doing life

I just.. what people got going on is their business. When they find out is when they find out. I dealt with guilt for a while like was it bc I said something? He felt embarrassed bc I seen it? Idk.. none of us knew he had that side in him.

READ ALSO: After 27 years, wife confesses to her husband that their daughter belongs to a ‘borga’

I guess I have to break this down.. I’ve personally, PERSONALLY, seen people crash out over women. Over the perceived possession of them. This involves men, lesbian couples, etc.

This is where I LEARNED to not do anything to disturb that bc something crazy happened. I’m not friends w him anymore bc he’s doing life. I can’t talk to him. I’m human enough to miss my friend. Last time I talked to him, he told me he loved me and he’s sorry. That was it. No other thing was said. Her family never blamed me. Nobody tried to slide on me etc.

I feel bad for her. She didn’t deserve what came. I never saw that side of him, none of us in our friend group did. Y’all have babies by people and swear u didn’t know what they were like but I’m supposed to know he’s capable of what he did?!”

I learned never to speak on a woman’s infidelity when I was in the club one night and in the section next to mine I saw a woman, pretty much draped over the guy there. Rubbing on him, standing on the couch. Etc. it was my homie’s wife.

— Big Homie Klay (@SouthSideGAClay)

READ ALSO: Husband beats wife to death for not giving birth to a male child