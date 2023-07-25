type here...
Husband shoots wife 10 times to death for not wearing hijab on Snapchat

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
In a shocking and heart-wrenching incident, 25-year-old Zainab Ali lost her life in a brutal act of violence perpetrated by her own husband in front of their three young children.


The senseless murder occurred after Zainab posted a photo of herself without a hijab on Snapchat, igniting a dangerous and controversial discussion surrounding “honour” in some communities.

The devastating incident took place in an undisclosed location, and the news of Zainab’s death has sent shockwaves through the internet, highlighting the urgent need for awareness and change regarding the dangerous practice of honour killings.

According to reports, Zainab’s husband allegedly shot her ten times in the presence of their terrified children, just because she chose to express herself in a manner that defied traditional norms.

Honour killings are often fueled by deeply entrenched cultural beliefs, perpetuating a toxic environment where women’s autonomy and freedom of expression are suppressed.

Zainab’s brother has shared a video to shockingly express his approval for the heinous act, stating that her husband did the “right thing” to defend his family’s honour.


Such attitudes contribute to the normalization of violence against women and perpetuate a cycle of tragedy that must be urgently addressed.

Honour killings, though illegal and widely condemned, continue to plague certain societies, highlighting the dire need for more comprehensive efforts to address the root causes of gender-based violence and discrimination.

The tragic fate of Zainab underscores the critical importance of promoting gender equality, empowering women, and dismantling harmful patriarchal norms that perpetuate violence and control.

It is essential to create a safe and supportive environment where individuals can exercise their rights and choices without fear of persecution or violence.

    Source:GHpage

