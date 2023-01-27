A Nigerian man has been left heartbroken after his wife ran away with her new lover.
The heartbreaking experience was shared on Twitter by the man’s friend, @Iam_enriched.
The man revealed that he received the disturbing message from his friend whose wife is currently on the run with her new lover due to their crinal activities.
He said the friend informed him on Tuesday night that his wife packed all his properties with her alleged secret lover and they eloped together.
According to the victim, he had travelled out of town due to work when the said incident happened and only returned to find his home ransacked.
Sharing a screenshot of their chat, he wrote
“A friend of mine messaged me last night that his wife packed all his belongings with her man friend while he travelled for work leaving him with nothing.”
“I asked him if they had any misunderstanding before he traveled he said no. Getting married is scary nowadays.”
