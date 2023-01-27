- Advertisement -

A Nigerian man has been left heartbroken after his wife ran away with her new lover.

The heartbreaking experience was shared on Twitter by the man’s friend, @Iam_enriched.

The man revealed that he received the disturbing message from his friend whose wife is currently on the run with her new lover due to their crinal activities.

He said the friend informed him on Tuesday night that his wife packed all his properties with her alleged secret lover and they eloped together.

According to the victim, he had travelled out of town due to work when the said incident happened and only returned to find his home ransacked.

Sharing a screenshot of their chat, he wrote

“A friend of mine messaged me last night that his wife packed all his belongings with her man friend while he travelled for work leaving him with nothing.”

“I asked him if they had any misunderstanding before he traveled he said no. Getting married is scary nowadays.”

Samething happened to my neighbor. His wife stopped him from getting close or greeting people,so nobody get his contact to call when she was packing. Make God no allow us shi marry? — Temitayo Ashabi (@Crissie_Hub) January 25, 2023

Some of you gonna shade me but it e no concern me… I think the man should go to her parent’s house and get them arrested by that she will show up — Akindele Opeyemi (@Oblaq18) January 25, 2023

Do they have children together? And where are the neighbours when she was packing everything?? — Oyinbo Boy Of Abuja ?? (@eroninidaniel) January 25, 2023

Y'all just look at the bright side, atleast she didn't take the A.c, they don't have kids yet and best of all he just got rid of the devil on his shoulders. Mans should take heart sha shit happens. — BigSmallBlackDude (@BuffLuci) January 25, 2023

