Husband weeps as wife beats and ejects him from their house – Video

A middle-aged Ghanaian man has accused his wife of beating and ejecting him from their house.

According to the now-estrangled husband, he was beaten black and blue by his wife.

The story which was shared on Oyerepa FM’s Oyerepa Afutuo show has since received mixed reactions from Ghanaians.

As alleged by the man, his wife was making huge demands from him and this always led to unwholesome quarrels in their house.

What broke the camel’s back was when he was beaten and badly injured by his wife.

Meanwhile, his wife is demanding hefty compensation as she wants to walk out of the marriage.

Watch the video below to know more…

