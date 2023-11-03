type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsHusband weeps as wife beats and ejects him from their house -...
News

Husband weeps as wife beats and ejects him from their house – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Husband weeps as wife beats and ejects him from their house - Video
- Advertisement -

A middle-aged Ghanaian man has accused his wife of beating and ejecting him from their house.

According to the now-estrangled husband, he was beaten black and blue by his wife.

The story which was shared on Oyerepa FM’s Oyerepa Afutuo show has since received mixed reactions from Ghanaians.

READ ALSO: Meet Nana Frimpong, the 12-year-old boy studying science at PRESEC – Video

As alleged by the man, his wife was making huge demands from him and this always led to unwholesome quarrels in their house.

What broke the camel’s back was when he was beaten and badly injured by his wife.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Meanwhile, his wife is demanding hefty compensation as she wants to walk out of the marriage.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: “Marriage is now a business, never take your wife abroad without prenup” – Lady advises

READ ALSO: Ghanaians call for the immediate sack of female police officer who made a TikTok video with inmates

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Friday, November 3, 2023
Accra
clear sky
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
89 %
2.6mph
0 %
Fri
92 °
Sat
93 °
Sun
93 °
Mon
92 °
Tue
88 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways