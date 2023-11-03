type here...
Meet Nana Frimpong, the 12-year-old boy studying science at PRESEC – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Nana Frimpong, a 12-year-old student at the prestigious Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC) in Accra, has become a viral sensation after he was interviewed by a group of impressed men on campus.


In his first year of high school, Nana Frimpong, a brilliant young scholar, shared his exceptional academic journey.


He revealed that he achieved an impressive aggregate of seven in his Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).


Nana Frimpong said he was a product of Nkoranza D.A JHS and later gained admission to PRESEC.

The brilliant young chap studies Science and has shared his aspirations of becoming a surgeon in the future.


The young boy’s story has warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians, with numerous people applauding his intellect and determination.


Many people said achieving such a remarkable result at his age was praiseworthy.


However, Nana Frimpong’s early entry into high school has ignited a passionate debate among some social media users, who expressed concerns about the practice of allowing students to skip classes and enter high school at such a young age.

