Meet Nana Frimpong, the 12-year-old boy studying science at PRESEC – Video

Nana Frimpong, a 12-year-old student at the prestigious Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC) in Accra, has become a viral sensation after he was interviewed by a group of impressed men on campus.



In his first year of high school, Nana Frimpong, a brilliant young scholar, shared his exceptional academic journey.



He revealed that he achieved an impressive aggregate of seven in his Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).



Nana Frimpong said he was a product of Nkoranza D.A JHS and later gained admission to PRESEC.

The brilliant young chap studies Science and has shared his aspirations of becoming a surgeon in the future.



The young boy’s story has warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians, with numerous people applauding his intellect and determination.



Many people said achieving such a remarkable result at his age was praiseworthy.



However, Nana Frimpong’s early entry into high school has ignited a passionate debate among some social media users, who expressed concerns about the practice of allowing students to skip classes and enter high school at such a young age.

